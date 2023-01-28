For English version see below!

Das DIY-Credo des musikalischen Untergrunds ist weltumspannend. DISTANTE zeigen, dass es auch in Argentinien gelebt wird. „Cada Acci​ó​n Cuenta“ (zu Deutsch: „Jedes Handeln zählt“) ist die zweite EP der Band aus Buenos Aires. Die darin verankerten sechs Songs sind allesamt in Spanisch eingesungen. Oder besser: eingeschrien. Denn die Frontfrau des Viergestirns plärrt die positiven Botschaften mit unmissverständlicher Wut in die Welt hinaus.

In den Texten geht es u. a. darum, die Stimme für diejenigen zu erheben, die keine haben („Es Por Ellos“), oder die Subkultur als Raum der kreativen Entfaltung zu feiern („Tiempo de Unidad“). Eine der wichtigsten Messages bleibt im Sinne des Youth-Crew-Gedankens: Der Schlüssel zur Veränderung findet sich stets im eigenen selbst („La Llave“). Dem Hardcore, hier punktiert mit melodischen Additiven nach Bauart des Punks garniert, haftet damit einmal mehr eine konstruktive Note an. Dass das halbe Track-Dutzend konstant unter zwei Minuten ins Ziel prescht, hält das Energielevel beständig hoch – und macht „Cada Acci​ó​n Cuenta“ zum gefunden Fressen für DIY- und Posicore-Jünger*innen.

The DIY credo of the musical underground spans the globe. DISTANTE show that it is also lived in Argentina. „Cada Acción Cuenta“ (in English: „Every Action Counts“) is the second EP by the band from Buenos Aires. The six songs anchored in it are all sung in Spanish. Or rather: shouted out. Because the front woman of the four-headed band blares the positive messages out into the world with unmistakable rage.

The lyrics are about raising a voice for those who don’t have one („Es Por Ellos“) or celebrating subculture as a space for creative expression („Tiempo de Unidad“). One of the most important messages remains in the spirit of the Youth Crew idea: the key to change is always found within oneself („La Llave“). Hardcore, here garnished with punk-style melodic additives, once again has a constructive note. The fact that the half-dozen tracks consistently finish under two minutes keeps the energy level constantly high – and makes „Cada Acción Cuenta“ a found food for DIY and posicore disciples.

Wertung: (7 / 10)

