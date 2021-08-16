Abuse Ritual – Abuse Ritual (2021, Demons Run Amok/Soulfood)

For English version see below!

„Where’s your savior now?“ – ‘Testimony‘

Es ist ein Lehrstück in Sachen Aggressionsbewältigung. Denn was ABUSE RITUAL auf ihrem selbstbetitelten Debütlangspieler abliefern, bürgt zwischen den Eckpfeilern von Hardcore und Death-Metal für erhöhte Stresskatharsis. Die aus ehemaligen Mitgliedern u. a. von ALL OUT WAR und MERAUDER bestehende Band führt mit der ruhigen Einleitung des Openers „A Bad Frame of Mind“ in die Irre. Denn mit verächtlich geplärrten Vocals und einer Instrumentierung, die den oft schleppenden Vorwärtsdrang punktiert mit melodischen Ausreißern und/oder galoppartigen Mosh-Parts garniert, macht der Vierer einfach alles platt, was ihnen vor die Boxen gerät.

Nummern wie „Cross My Path“ oder das per Oldie-Intro begonnene „Hellhound“ verdeutlichen die Verwurzelung im Hardcore, während bei „Rampage“ oder „My Will Be Done“ das Todesblei im Zentrum des Geschehens steht. Mit dem chaotischen Einminüter „Merciless“ haben die Jungs obendrein passendes Futter für eingefleischte Pit-Stürmer parat. Allerdings speist sich der Reiz von ABUSE RITUAL insbesondere daraus, dass die grundlegenden Stilrichtungen keineswegs sortenrein getrennt werden. Ein Debüt von Format also, das Brücken baut und diese gleich selbst wieder zerstört. Wer Musik als Überdruckventil betrachtet, kann mit dieser Platte optimal Dampf ablassen.

It is a lesson in anger management. Because what ABUSE RITUAL deliver on their self-titled debut album guarantees increased stress catharsis between the cornerstones of hardcore and death metal. The band, consisting of former members of ALL OUT WAR and MERAUDER, among others, misleads with the calm introduction of the opener „A Bad Frame of Mind“. With contemptuously blaring vocals and instrumentation that punctuates the often sluggish forward momentum with melodic breakaways and/or galloping mosh parts, the four-piece simply crushes everything that comes in front of their speakers.

Numbers like „Cross My Path“ or „Hellhound“, which starts with an oldie intro, show the band’s roots in hardcore, while „Rampage“ and „My Will Be Done“ focus on the death metal side of things. With the chaotic one-minute song „Merciless“, the band also delivers suitable fodder for die-hard pit strikers. However, the appeal of ABUSE RITUAL comes from the fact that the basic styles are not separated by any means. Thus, a debut of format that builds bridges and then destroys them again. If you see music as a pressure relief valve, this record is the perfect way to let off steam.

