Weekend Cigarettes – The Chosen One (2023, Rocketman Records)

Die Corona-Pandemie hat der Musikwelt eine zweijährige Zwangspause verordnet. Zu den Bands, die diese für die Schaffung neuer Songs genutzt haben, zählt auch WEEKEND CIGARETTES. Entsprechend viel Zeit konnte sich das italienische Viergestirn für Vorbereitung und Umsetzung seines zweiten Langspielers lassen: „The Chosen One“. Inhaltlich beschäftigt sich die Platte, ganz dem Geist der COVID-Ära folgend, mit Verlust und Aufbruch. Dabei ist gerade der melodischen Vielseitigkeit (als exemplarisches Beispiel sei „Over the Lies“ genannt) anzumerken, wie viel Sorgfalt in die Ausgestaltung der einzelnen Nummern investiert wurde.

Die Lauflänge der einzelnen Tracks hilft indes, den Charakter der Platte zu bestimmen. Denn lediglich ein Beitrag, das flotte „Box of Milk“, bleibt unter der Marke von zweieinhalb Minuten. Von pfeilschnellem Drei-Akkorde-Punk kann somit (fast) keine Rede sein. Mehr schon von betont rockig umspielter Kante, bei der neben RISE AGAINST – oder artverwandten Combos wie NATIONS AFIRE – auch der Melocore-Klassiker NO USE FOR A NAME als Inspirationsquell durchscheint. Melancholischer Hauch inklusive. Trotz Mid-Tempo-Verortung und einem Soundvolumen, das mitunter Stadionatmosphäre streift (z. B. bei „Come Back Home“), besinnen sich WEEKEND CIGARETTES aber immer wieder (wie etwa „Your Life is Getting Over“, „See the Sundown“ oder „Replace“ zeigen) auf geradlinigere Strukturen. Damit wird „The Chosen One“ für Fans „reiferer“ Punkertüchtigung zu einer mehr als sicheren Bank.

The Corona pandemic has imposed a two-year forced break on the music world. WEEKEND CIGARETTES are among the bands that have used this time to create new songs. Accordingly, the Italian four-piece was able to take plenty of time for the preparation and creation of their second long-player: „The Chosen One“. Following the spirit of the COVID era, the record deals with loss and departure. Especially the melodic versatility („Over the Lies“ is an example) shows how much care was invested in the arrangement of the different tunes.

However, the running length of the individual tracks helps to determine the character of the record. Only one contribution, the speedy „Box of Milk“, stays under the two and a half minute mark. Therefore, the primary aim is not (necessarily) fast-as-an-arrow three-chord punk. It is more about a distinctly rocky edge, with the melancholy melocore classic NO USE FOR A NAME shining through as a source of inspiration alongside RISE AGAINST – or similar acts such as NATIONS AFIRE. Despite the mid-tempo setting and a sound volume that sometimes touches stadium atmosphere (e.g. in „Come Back Home“), WEEKEND CIGARETTES always return to more straightforward structures (as „Your Life is Getting Over“, „See the Sundown“ or „Replace“ show). This makes „The Chosen One“ a more than safe bet for fans of a more „mature“ punk approach.

Wertung: (7 / 10)

