Belvedere – Hindsight is the Sixth Sense (2021, Thousand Islands Records/Lockjaw Records)

For English version see below!

Sich treu bleiben und trotzdem nicht auf der Stelle stehen. Für viele Bands, gerade im Punk-Segment, eine handfeste Herausforderung. Doch nicht für BELVEDERE. Mit „Hindsight is the Sixth Sense“ beweisen die Kanadier, das Tradition und Moderne auch im Melo-Core reibungsfrei zusammenfinden können. Die Tradition bildet beim Vierer aus Calgary, der im vergangenen Jahr sein 25. Dienstjubiläum feierte, flott energetischer Punk-Rock mit Melodie, Singalong-Potential und spürbarer Hardcore-Verwurzelung. Auf der neuen Platte, ihrer insgesamt sechsten, wird dieser Aspekt u. a. durch Tracks wie den Maß-Einstieg „Happily Never After“ oder „Camera Obscura“ getragen.

Bleibt noch die Moderne. Die hält, gerade bedingt durch den Zugang von Gitarrist Dan Wollach (ebenfalls frisch dabei: Bassist Ryan Mumby), durch eine bisweilen deutlich technischere, im Kern an STRUNG OUT erinnernde Herangehensweise Einzug. Die äußert sich vorrangig durch eine dezente Frickeligkeit, kombiniert mit punktierten Metal-Anteilen. Packende Beispiele für diese Entwicklung sind „Elephant March“, das schwer rockende „Retina“, „Good Grief Retreat“ oder das von Roger Lima (LESS THAN JAKE) stimmlich unterstützte „Comrade“. Ins bisherige Schaffen der Band fügt sich dies anreichernde Moment vortrefflich ein, zumal auf hymnische Refrains – partiell befeuert durch Gastbeiträge von Dylan Toews (bei „Memento Mori“) und PROTEST THE HERO-Frontmann Rody Walker (bei „Automate“) – keineswegs verzichtet werden muss. Eine klasse Platte, mit der sich BELVEDERE treu bleiben und doch einen gewaltigen Schritt nach vorn machen.

Staying true to yourself and yet not standing still. For many bands, especially in the punk segment, this represents a real challenge. But not for BELVEDERE. With “Hindsight is the Sixth Sense”, the Canadians prove that tradition and modernity can also come together smoothly within the realm of melo-core. The tradition of the four-piece from Calgary, who celebrated their 25th anniversary last year, is energetic punk rock with melody, singalong potential and hardcore roots. On the new record, their sixth overall, this aspect is carried by tracks such as the opening “Happily Never After” or “Camera Obscura”.

That leaves modernity. Due to the addition of guitarist Dan Wollach (also new: bassist Ryan Mumby), this is introduced through a more technical approach, reminiscent of STRUNG OUT. This is mainly expressed by a slight complexity, combined with diligent added metal parts. Captivating examples of this development are “Elephant March”, the heavy rocking “Retina”, “Good Grief Retreat” or “Comrade”, which is vocally supported by Roger Lima (LESS THAN JAKE). This enriching momentum fits perfectly into the band’s work so far, especially as hymn-like choruses – partly fuelled by guest contributions from Dylan Toews (on “Memento Mori”) and PROTEST THE HERO frontman Rody Walker (on “Automate”) – do not have to be dispensed with at all. A great record, with which BELVEDERE remain true to themselves and yet take a huge step forward.

Wertung: (8 / 10)

