Redfield Records: Gratis-Sommer-Kompilation

Das feine deutsche Indie-Label Redfield Records bietet einen bunten Band-Strauß zwischen Punk, Metal, Hardcore und Rock. Um dem Sommer (s)einen passenden Soundtrack zu verleihen, haben die Verantwortlichen einen Gratis-Sampler zusammengestellt, der satte 30 Songs umfasst und das musikalische Spektrum in entsprechender Breit veranschaulicht.

Die Track-List von „Free Love. Free Mosh. Free Waffles.” liest sich wie folgt:

  1. Shoot The Girl First – I Like The Way You Die, Boy
  2. Wolves Scream – Oathbreaker
  3. Elwood Stray – LVHP
  4. Up North – New Hope
  5. Miles Beneath – Illusions feat. Kevin of Eskimo Callboy
  6. Revaira – Crescent
  7. Any Given Day – Levels
  8. Heartbound – weightless
  9. Breathe Atlantis – Perfection
  10. City Kids Feel The Beat – Stories
  11. Team Stereo – Gotham feat. Richard of Kmpfsprt
  12. Kids Insane – Overthinking
  13. The Pariah – Compliant
  14. All For Nothing – One Spark
  15. A Traitor Like Judas – Hell In Heaven
  16. Texas Local News – Clear Lines
  17. Antillectual – One Size Fits All
  18. Returner – It Ends With Me
  19. As We Go – All About You, All About Me (With All)
  20. Whiteriver – Fall
  21. Mutiny On The Bounty – Ice Ice Iceland
  22. Abandon All Ships – Guardian Angel (Acoustic)
  23. When Stars Collide – Stars
  24. Neberu – Obstructor
  25. Valley – Woven Hands / Broken Hearts
  26. Malcolm Rivers – Ground And Pound
  27. For I Am King – Hades
  28. Defy Your Dreams – The Hell We Stand
  29. We Scrape The Sky – Hate/Love
  30. Final Story – Stars (Acoustic)

