Redfield Records: Gratis-Sommer-Kompilation

Das feine deutsche Indie-Label Redfield Records bietet einen bunten Band-Strauß zwischen Punk, Metal, Hardcore und Rock. Um dem Sommer (s)einen passenden Soundtrack zu verleihen, haben die Verantwortlichen einen Gratis-Sampler zusammengestellt, der satte 30 Songs umfasst und das musikalische Spektrum in entsprechender Breit veranschaulicht.
Die Track-List von „Free Love. Free Mosh. Free Waffles.” liest sich wie folgt:
- Shoot The Girl First – I Like The Way You Die, Boy
- Wolves Scream – Oathbreaker
- Elwood Stray – LVHP
- Up North – New Hope
- Miles Beneath – Illusions feat. Kevin of Eskimo Callboy
- Revaira – Crescent
- Any Given Day – Levels
- Heartbound – weightless
- Breathe Atlantis – Perfection
- City Kids Feel The Beat – Stories
- Team Stereo – Gotham feat. Richard of Kmpfsprt
- Kids Insane – Overthinking
- The Pariah – Compliant
- All For Nothing – One Spark
- A Traitor Like Judas – Hell In Heaven
- Texas Local News – Clear Lines
- Antillectual – One Size Fits All
- Returner – It Ends With Me
- As We Go – All About You, All About Me (With All)
- Whiteriver – Fall
- Mutiny On The Bounty – Ice Ice Iceland
- Abandon All Ships – Guardian Angel (Acoustic)
- When Stars Collide – Stars
- Neberu – Obstructor
- Valley – Woven Hands / Broken Hearts
- Malcolm Rivers – Ground And Pound
- For I Am King – Hades
- Defy Your Dreams – The Hell We Stand
- We Scrape The Sky – Hate/Love
- Final Story – Stars (Acoustic)