Weekend Cigarettes / Verse, Chorus, Inferno – Weekend Inferno (2025, Engineer Records/Cat’s Claw Records/I Buy Records/Punk Rock Radar/High End Denim Records/Pasidaryk Pats Records)

For English version see below!

Italiens Punk-Szene ist immer wieder für gesanglich sympathisch akzentreiche Geheimtipps gut. Einen weiteren Beleg liefert „Weekend Inferno“, das Split-Album von WEEKEND CIGARETTES und VERSE, CHORUS, INFERNO (kurz: VCI). Denn auch wenn beide Combos auf hinlänglich bekannte Einflussgrößen hauptsächlich US-amerikanischen Ursprungs bauen, sind die insgesamt 13 Tracks ein gefundenes Fressen für Fans von Punk-Rock und Melo-Core.



Das halbe Dutzend Songs von WEEKEND CIGARETTES orientiert sich spürbar an RISE AGAINST, streift aber auch das Schaffen von BAD RELIGION. Der Punk-Rock des Quartetts aus Alessandria punktet mit variablem Tempo, Hardcore-Verwurzelung (samt metallischer Gitarren-Abstecher) und politisch gefärbter Texte – und natürlich einer Spielfreude, die nicht allein „Malice“, „Not One More“ oder das mit Gesangsharmonien im F.O.D.-Stil versehene „Hearts and Flames“ zu Referenz-Hits stempelt.

Die sieben Beiträge von VCI geben sich vom Startpunkt „Bars“ ausgehend merklich frohsinniger. Auf dem Programm des Vierers aus Como steht teils poppiger Skate-Punk mit deutlicher Nähe zu diversen Fat-Wreck-Vertretern der 1990er. Das verhältnismäßig rüde „Don’t Tell Tim“ darf dabei geradewegs als Antwort auf NOFX‘ „I’m Telling Tim“ verstanden werden. Aber auch sonst regieren Kurzweil und gute Laune, wenn „Halfway“, das zu Beginn kurz Bryan Adams zitierende „Summer of ´99“ oder „Don’t Smile“ zum munteren Fäusterecken und Mitschmettern einladen.

Die von gleich sechs Indie-Labeln veröffentlichte Mammut-Split punktet aber nicht nur musikalisch: Auch das Comic-Cover-Artwork trägt mit seinen Verbeugungen u. a. vor NOFX und THE GET UP KIDS zum überaus positiven Gesamteindruck bei. Zu entdecken gibt es also einiges auf „Weekend Inferno“. Von einem (natürlich nicht intendierten) Geheimtipp darf aber auch nichts anders erwartet werden! Zu hören ist die Split u. a. auf Bandcamp.

Italy’s punk scene is always good for insider tips with a sympathetic vocal accent. „Weekend Inferno“, the split album by WEEKEND CIGARETTES and VERSE, CHORUS, INFERNO (VCI for short), is further proof of this. Even though both combos rely on well-known influences, mainly of US origin, the 13 tracks are a real treat for fans of punk rock and melo-core.

The half-dozen songs by WEEKEND CIGARETTES are noticeably orientated towards RISE AGAINST, but also touch on the work of BAD RELIGION. The punk rock of the quartet from Alessandria scores with its variable tempo, hardcore roots (including metallic guitar detours) and politically tinged lyrics – and of course a joy of playing that not only makes „Malice“, „Not One More“ or „Hearts and Flames“ with its F.O.D.-style vocal harmonies to reference hits.

The seven contributions from VCI are noticeably more cheerful from the starting point „Bars“. The repertoire of the four-piece from Como is partly poppy skate punk with a clear affinity to various Fat Wreck representatives of the 1990s. The relatively rough „Don’t Tell Tim“ can be seen as a direct response to NOFX’s „I’m Telling Tim“. However, entertainment and good humour also reign in other respects, with „Halfway“, „Summer of ’99“, which briefly quotes Bryan Adams at the beginning, and “Don’t Smile” inviting you to lively fist-pumping and shouting along.

The mammoth split released by six indie labels doesn’t just score points musically, however: the comic cover artwork also contributes to the extremely positive overall impression with its nods to NOFX and THE GET UP KIDS, among others. So there’s a lot to discover on ‘Weekend Inferno’. But nothing else can be expected from an (of course not intended) insider tip!

You can listen to the split on Bandcamp.

Wertung: (7,5 / 10)

Sichtungen: 3

