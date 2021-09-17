Ignite – Anti-Complicity Anthem (2021, Century Media)

For English version see below!

Es sind lediglich zwei Songs in viereinhalb Minuten. Doch für IGNITE sind sie Ausdruck des Neuanfangs. Der Ausstieg des langjährigen Sängers Zoli Téglás wog schwer. So schwer, dass viele Fans davon ausgingen, das Ende des Hardcore-Klassikers wäre eingeläutet worden. Doch darf nicht vergessen werden, dass vor Zoli bereits zwei andere Frontmänner als Stimme der Band fungierten. Und überhaupt: IGNITE sind noch immer ein zünftiges Genre-Pfund, so dass die Fortführung der Band in Fankreisen auf weitaus mehr Freude denn Skepsis stieß.

Verhaltene Erwartungen waren trotzdem angebracht. Denn die Geheimniskrämerei um die neue Person am Mikro in den sozialen Netzwerken erwies sich als dezent ermüdend. Dass der Name des künftigen Stimmgebers zum Zeitpunkt der Erstellung des vorliegenden Textes noch immer nicht publik gemacht wurde, erscheint im Schatten der mit ihm aufgenommenen 7“ „Anti-Complicity Anthem“ allerdings weniger gewichtig. Schließlich spricht seine Leistung für sich. Dabei offenbart der gewohnt treibende, mit reichlich Melodie und Hymnenhaftigkeit versehene Titeltrack, dass IGNITE auch ohne das charismatische Aushängeschild Zoli bestehen können.

Der Song, zugleich ein Vorgeschmack auf das kommende Album, ist ein Hardcore-Punk-Kracher, der dem Material von „Our Darkest Days“ (2006) und „A War Against You“ (2016) in nichts nachsteht. Selbstredend bedeutet es eine immense Herausforderung, eine klangfarblich vielseitige Instanz wie Zoli zu ersetzen. Die Wandlungsfähigkeit des „Neuen“ deutet jedoch bereits an, dass auch die alten Hits bei kommenden Live-Auftritten kaum an Reiz einbüßen dürften. Apropos alte Hits: Die B-Seite „Turn XXI“ ist eine Neuvertonung ihres 1994er-Krachers (vom Albumdebüt „Scarred For Life“), der neben dem programmatischen Text auch die Hardcore-Wurzeln stärker zur Geltung bringt. So macht diese Comeback-Single nicht nur mächtig Lust auf die folgenden musikalischen Erzeugnisse, sondern sollte auch all jene verstummen lassen, die behaupten, dass es ohne Zoli kein IGNITE geben kann.

There are only two songs in four and a half minutes. But for IGNITE they are an expression of a new beginning. The departure of long-time singer Zoli Téglás weighed heavily. So heavy that many fans assumed the end of the hardcore classic had been declared. But it must not be forgotten that before Zoli, two other frontmen had already acted as the voice of the band. And anyway: IGNITE are still a hefty genre pound, so that the continuation of the band met with far more joy than scepticism in fan circles.

Cautious expectations were nevertheless appropriate. The secrecy surrounding the new person at the microphone in the social networks proved to be slightly tiring. The fact that the name of the future vocalist has still not been made public at the time of writing this review, however, seems less significant in the shadow of the 7″ “Anti-Complicity Anthem”, which was recorded with the new singer. After all, his performance speaks for itself. Especially because the driving title track, with plenty of melody and hymn-like quality, proves that IGNITE can exist without the charismatic figurehead Zoli.

The song, a foretaste of the upcoming album, is a hardcore punk banger that is on par with the material from “Our Darkest Days” (2006) and “A War Against You” (2016). Of course, it means an immense challenge to replace a sound-coloured multifaceted instance like Zoli. However, the versatility of the “new guy” already indicates that the old hits are unlikely to lose any of their appeal at upcoming live performances. Speaking of old hits: The B-side “Turn XXI” is a new version of their 1994 smash hit (from the album debut “Scarred For Life”), which in addition to the programmatic lyrics also brings out the hardcore roots more strongly. So this comeback single not only whets the appetite for following musical products, but should also silence all those who claim that there can be no IGNITE without Zoli.

Wertung: (7,5 / 10)

