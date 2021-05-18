Brakrock & Punk Rock Holiday: Dann eben im nächsten Jahr

Auch wenn die altuelle Corona-Lage Entspannung verheißt, an echte Normalität ist noch lange nicht zu denken. Das mussten nun auch die Veranstalter der beliebten Festivals Brakrock (Belgien) und Punk Rock Holiday (Slowenien) einsehen: Beide Events sind auf 2022 verschoben.

Selbst mit einer spürbaren Zunahme an Covid-Impfungen bedeuten die internationalen Reisebeschränkungen eine immense Hürde für Bands und Publikum. Eine reguläre Austragung der Punk- und Hardcore-Festspiele erscheint daher undenkbar.

Das Statement zur Brakrock-Absage liest sich wie folgt:

„Dear friends,

It’s with a heavy heart that we need to postpone Brakrock – 10y anniversary edition to 05 August 2022 and 06 August 2022.

2022 will be sick in a good way! Most of the bands are reconfirmed and we’re super stoked that more of our favourite bands have been added too recently. A new skate area and stage will be added on top of this too…So that’s something pretty awesome to look forward too!“

Das Brakrock-Team arbeitet derzeit an einer kleineren Ersatzveranstaltung, die entweder am Wochenende des 6. und 7. oder des 13. und 14. Augusts stattfinden soll.

Auch beim Punk Rock Holiday wurde eine entsprechende Mitteilung veröffentlicht:

„We lost the second set to Covid 19, but the match is not over yet! Since most of the bands and our friendly festivals around Europe have lost hope in the past few weeks, it’s also time for us to give up on the idea of having a normal gathering in Tolmin this August.

There’s still a chance that the festival could happen this August, but since PRH Family is worldwide, we can’t ignore the fact that many of you won’t be able to travel to Slovenia this August, most of the bands can’t make their tours happen…

We still don’t have any guidelines of what rules we have to follow to safely host the event or how many people under what circumstances can attend…

Well, the list goes on, but since we’re all aware of the situation, there’s no need for a 5 page explanation…“

Dann bis zum nächsten Jahr!

