No Fun At All: Zwei steigen aus

Die Schweden-Punks von NO FUN AT ALL haben Schwund. Denn neben Lead-Gitarrist Christer steigt auch Bassist Stefan aus. Nach der aktuell laufenden Südamerika-Tour ist für die beiden Schluss. Die Fans können jedoch aufatmen: Der Rest der Band macht weiter und begibt sich in Kürze auf die Suche nach geeignetem Ersatz.

Via Facebook verkündeten NFAA:

We got some sad news. Lead guitarist Christer Mähl and bassist Steven Neuman have decided to leave NFAA. So tonight’s show in Florianopolis will be the last of the current line-up. The South American tour have been a blast and we will finish it off with a great party!

It’s been a long and fantastic journey since the beginning of the band with tons of great shows and memories. We love you guys and we’re gonna miss you heavy!

Some words from Christer and Steven:

We would like to thank all the bands we have played with, all people who we have worked with and most of all the fans who have supported NFAA over the years. And we wish NFAA all the best for the future!

No Fun At All will continue and we will comeback real soon with news regarding new members and other stuff. Keep updated.