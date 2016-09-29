Guttermouth: Dritter Frühling, zweite neue EP

Plötzlich geht im Hause GUTTERMOUTH alles ganz schnell. Nachdem die kalifornischen Punk-Rocker eine volle Dekade keine neue Musik präsentiert haben, gibt es mit „New Car Smell“ am 25. November bereits die zweite EP in dieser Jahreshälfte. Die erscheint wiederum auf Rude Records/Bird Attack Records und enthält neuerlich sechs Tracks.

Die Band selbst äußert sich zur regelrechten Output-Flut wie folgt:

There wasn’t a lot of pressure to do that first EP so the process was fun, and we just wrote some songs. We had no idea at all what to expect from our fans, but their response was great! We had a few more ideas up our sleeve. Bird Attack/Rude Records gave us their blessing to support it, so this gave us quite a bit of motivation to kick it in gear and write another record, and hopefully a better one. We had lots of ideas and narrowed it down to another 6 songs which we all feel good about. Once we had it all sorted out, we went back to Florida and recorded ‘em!